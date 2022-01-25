Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 25th January 2022, Written Update: Shubham hits Akshay

In today’s episode, Meera tells Sara to take Akshay home. Priya cries and tells Meera that Anjali framed Akshay. Meera tells her that she believes her and tells her to back to her house as Ram and Shivina need her support. Vedika comes and tells Shashi that Ram is only helping him because he can’t see his beloved Vedika suffering. She reminds him that as she had told, she is on the verge of breaking Priya and Ram’s relationship. Shashi tells her that he won’t let her win. Vedika warns him and leaves.

Priya comes to the house and Vedika tells Shivina that she’s feeling sorry for her. Nandini tells that this marriage was a mistake. Neetu asks Priya why isn’t she calling the police now. Ram tells Neetu to not bring Priya into this. Vedika tells Priya is stuck in this situation as Akshay is her brother as well. Priya tells Anjali is lying. Nandini tells she doesn’t want Priya to choose between Shivina and Akshay but Akshay did her wrong. Neetu tells Ram’s dad wouldn’t have let this marriage take place. Shubham assures Shivina that her brothers will support her. Priya cries in her room and sees Meera’s gift. Ram comes to the room, sees Meera’s gift, and reads her letter. He recalls calling her “aunty” and feeling bad. He tells Priya that he won’t be able to forgive Akshay and tells her to thank Meera on his behalf.

Akshay comes home and Shubham hits him. Priya comes down and tries to stop them. Shubham hits Priya by mistake and Akshay hits Shubham. Ram comes down and stops them. Priya asks Shubham how can he hit Akshay. Ram asks Priya how could she say that. Priya tells Ram to give Akshay a chance to explain. Nandini tells them they should divorce. Akshay tells he won’t let his wife go.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 24th January 2022, Written Update: Anjali frames Akshay