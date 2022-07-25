Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 25th July 2022, Written Update: Ram defends Priya and Pihu

In today’s episode, at the airport, Ram tells Pihu that he’s booking a window seat for her. Pihu gets excited and tells this is her first time in an aeroplane. He tells she’s lucky because she’s sitting next to him. She tells that it’ll be boring. Ram tells that he’s not that boring and asks her to spend time with him so she can decide if she doesn’t want to sit beside him or not. She agrees. They go to a cake shop. Sandy tells Brinda and Adi that all the flights to Mumbai are cancelled because of rains. They go find Ram and inform him. He asks them to get his private jet. Pihu tells that the jet also needs to fly. They laugh and he tells that he knows how it operates since he’s been on one unlike her. She gets upset and leaves.

Later, Sandy asks Pihu if she’ll play dumb charades and she agrees. Shubham tells that he’s in Adi and Brinda’s team. Ram tells that he’ll lose for sure. Pihu tells she’ll make them win as she’s a pro. They start the game and Ram enacts and Pihu guesses and they hug. Reports come and ask Ram where’s Priya and if he’s trying to separate Priya and Pihu. Nandini asks Priya if she hurt herself on purpose to make Ram and Pihu bond.

The reporter asks Ram to answer. He tells them that Priya is the best mother in the world and he won’t tolerate anyone hurting his family’s feelings. He asks them how can they be so insensitive that they’re asking in front of Pihu. Pihu thanks Ram. Priya assures Nandini that she won’t tell the truth to Ram and asks her to stop threatening her. Ram and Pihu bond while eating cupcakes. Pihu tells she likes their adventures. Ram asks her about it and she worries.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

