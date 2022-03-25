Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 25th March 2022, Written Update: Priya learns the truth

In today’s episode, Vedika video calls Neeraj and tells him that she’s lost everything but importantly her love. Maitri overhears them talking. Vedika tells Ram always loved her and will always love her and Priya will never become Ram’s Sita. Maitri gets shocked and goes inside and thinks about what to do and decides to call Sara. Neeraj comes and asks her why she’s awake. She tells she overheard them talking and is shocked to know Vedika is Ram’s ex. Neeraj asks how did she not know that and she tells even Priya doesn’t know. Neeraj asks her to talk to Ram directly about it the next day.

The next morning, Priya goes into the washroom, and Akshay and Ram call Tarun and ask him to remove all of Priya’s clothes from the wardrobe and place only that one saree they dyed together so she can wear that. Neeraj and Maitri come home. He tells her to go talk to Ram and not let Priya know anything. Tarun comes and gives his kurta to Ram and they both go to get Priya’s saree. Priya comes out of the bathroom and wonders where did all her clothes go. She wears Ram’s kurta and goes back into the bathroom. Maitri comes and stands outside and thinks Ram is inside and asks him if he got married to Priya because of Shivina and asks if he wants to go back to Vedika as he can’t forget her and also because she’s divorcing Shashi.

Priya gets shocked and comes out of the bathroom. Ram comes and shows the saree to Brinda and Sara. Sara takes the saree to get Priya ready. Priya gets upset and recalls all of the incidents with Ram and Vedika together. Priya tells Maitri not to worry as they’ll solve it themselves. Brinda and Sara overhear them. Priya tells Maitri not to tell Meera.

