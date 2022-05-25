Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 25th May 2022, Written Update: Nandini traps Priya

In today’s episode, Nandini tells Priya that she's happy she and Ram are becoming close so she asks Priya and Ram to let go their misunderstanding as it’s Virender’s birthday and they’re getting late. Nandini tells Shubham to remove the veil covering the portrait. Priya gets shocked seeing the number plate of the car in the portrait and asks Ram about it. He tells her that it was the car his father last breathed in. She remembers the number plate being among her things that she found during the accident and goes to get it.

Nandini recalls how she found the number plate among Priya's things and decided to trap her and make her unbelievable in front of everyone. Priya gets the number plate. Ram asks Priya about the stuff she had with her and why she had this number plate and she tells him the number plate came with the things meant for Mr Sood long back. Nandini tells her that this means that Priya hid the stuff to save her father from being caught as the actual killer. Ram supports Priya and tells he could never do such a thing. Nandini tells him to not support her as his own father was killed by her father. Priya tells them that she never intended to hide it from them. She went to her mother and she told her they were not involved in it.

Shubham blames Priya and her mother for hiding the crimes of Mr Sood and Varun. Meera comes and tells them that she won't let Priya be with people who don't trust her as she never lies and needs to respected for that. She asks Shubham if he doubted Priya only because of the number plate. Meera asks Priya to come along with her and takes her away. Priya hopes finds his father's killer and gets justice.

