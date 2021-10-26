Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 25th October 2021, Written update: Priya and Ram’s honeymoon suite

Priya And Ram’s honeymoon suite
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 25th October 2021, Written update: Priya and Ram’s honeymoon suite (Pic Credits: YouTube)
In today’s episode, Ram calls Adi and asks him what should be done, since he cannot take her home drunk. Adi books a business suite for him. Brinda tells Adi to change it to a honeymoon suite. Ram and Priya enter the room and Ram thinks that she might scold him for all the decorations. While throwing away a bunch of roses, Ram gets hurt and panics. Priya brings a bucket of ice and puts his finger in and he wails in pain. Shubham calls Raj and Raj tells him that Priya caught him outside the producer’s office and assures Shubham that he didn’t reveal the truth. 

Ram goes into the bathroom to freshen up and Priya comes and knocks on his door and cracks a ‘knock knock’ joke. Ram tells Priya that her jokes are worse than his’ and is surprised she can joke too. Ram opens the door and Priya loses balance. Ram catches her and Priya tells him that she knew he will catch her since he’s the hero, according to everyone. Priya tells she’s a little mean because someone in her family should be stern enough to take a tough decision and tells him she saves the money for Sandy. Ram wonders if Priya will remember these tomorrow since this is the most candid she has been. Priya tells Ram that he isn’t such a bad person. 

Next morning, Nandini’s staff tells her that Priya and Ram stayed in a hotel last night. Nandini calls Ram and he tries to hide the truth and tells her that they stayed there because he had a meeting. Priya wakes up and asks Ram where they are and he tells her that she was drunk so they had to stay in a hotel. Priya tells him she never drinks and she is sure nothing happened. Ram asks her what should have happened. 

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

