Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 26th April 2022, Written Update: Krish reopens the case

In today’s episode, Krish tells them the case has been reopened again. Priya says that's good as it shouldn't be closed till they find the real culprit. Krish tells her that they have to go to Alibagh and he doesn't know whether they should let Ram know or not. Ram sees them. Sara and Varun come home. She asks him where Ishaan is. He tells her he must be somewhere using his headphones. He tells her he knows that she wants to tell that he's not a good father. Mahender asks him what’s he doing here. He tells him he accepted Ram's offer. Mahender plans on using Varun's weakness to make him leave.

Nandini tells Priya that she has come to talk to her. Ram thinks they are fighting. Priya tells her she may not be a good daughter-in-law but she can't stand and watch Ram get hurt. Nandini tells her whatever she did was right and she's happy she took a stand for her son. Mahender makes Ishaan come near him and fakes taking a call. He says Sara is planning to send Varun to Delhi. Ishaan gets angry and thinks Sara wanted him there so she can keep him away from his father.

Ram thinks that Priya is much better than him, she will always love him more than he loves himself. Sara tells Ram that Ishaan jumped out of the window. Everyone gets worried. Mahender tells everyone Sara took Ishaan to his room. She tells him, yes but then she went to show Varun his room. Ram asks Sandy to tell Krish to get the CCTV footage. Priya wonders why Ishaan ran away.

Mahender asks Sara to message Ishaan saying she will take him back to Delhi. Varun agrees and tells her that Ishaan didn’t want to leave his friends and come. Priya asks Sara to stop.

