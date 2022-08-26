Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 26th August 2022, Written Update: Ram signs the Minister’s deal

In today’s episode, Krish says that they should keep competition to finish the jhanki. Krish challenges Ram. Ram agrees to it. Vedika thinks that it's the perfect time to execute her plan. Vedika goes to Ishaan and tells him that Priya should have said yes to Krish. He smiles and leaves. Everyone meets the minister. Ishaan gives Vedika a handkerchief and tells her someone will cry. Pihu goes to Ram. She shows him bangles for Priya and tells him that Priya will give her the bangles when she gets married and has an aunt's blessings on it. Ram realizes it’s his mother’s bangles.

Brinda thinks the DNA reports should come out positive. Adi calls everyone for the pooja. Ram tells Priya that he will wait for her in the terrace. Priya thinks of telling Ram the truth. Later, Ram and Priya do the pooja. He thinks about how much he loves Pihu and Priya. Vedika thinks about Ram and Priya being separated. The doctor tells Brinda that the samples matched but Brinda doesn’t hear because of the siren sounds. Ram signs the deal. Everyone claps and congratulates him. Police Inspector calls Ram out.

Nandini taunts Priya saying that her truth will be out and that Ishaan is the real murderer. The inspector says Kanika called them. Vedika asks Kanika to show the confession video. Ram tells Pihu to go and prepare for the game. The inspector says he came to congratulate Ram for signing the deal. Kanika tells them that the inspector was patrolling nearby so she let them know about the deal so that he could personally congratulate them. The inspector leaves. Vedika thinks she has to convince Ram.

