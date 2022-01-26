Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 26th January 2022, Written Update: Ram feels helpless

In today’s episode, Priya tells that she’s hurt that Ram is supporting Anjali and not Akshay. Ram asks why is she saying that when she’s always supported women. Priya tells Anjali is lying and she told her that she heard two people talking and one of them was calling her “bhabhi”. She tells Ram that she isn’t accusing Shubham just because Anjali told her that version of the story so why he also shouldn’t jump to conclusions. Ram asks why would Shubham ruin Shivina’s life and he’s hurt that Akshay broke Shivina’s trust and heart. Priya tells it’s her fault that she thought he trusted her and walks away.

Ram cries and tells it’s his mistake that he let this marriage happen and Priya cries looking at him. Shashi tells Mahender to stage Ram’s accident. Mahender gets shocked. Priya calls Meera and tells she can’t handle Ram as he’s feeling bad and they’re both hurt. Meera tells Priya that she loves Ram. Priya cuts the call. Mahender tells he can't do this to Ram and Shashi threatens him. Priya gets a number plate and keeps it aside. Ram starts drinking and Adi asks him to stop. Ram talks about his dad’s accident with Adi. Ram tells that everyone has expectations from him and yet he is not able to do anything.

Ram cries and tells that he wants to know who killed his dad in that accident. Ram tells the number plays was missing and Adi asks if he thinks someone did this deliberately. Ram asks Adi to let him be alone. Vedika comes and tells Ram that he shouldn’t be drinking with high bp. Ram argues with her thinking she’s Priya and then realizes it’s Vedika. Adi tells Brinda that Vedika is behind Ram. Vedika takes Ram with her. Brinda tells Adi that she will take care of Vedika.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 25th January 2022, Written Update: Shubham hits Akshay