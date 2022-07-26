Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 26th July 2022, Written Update: Ram and Pihu bond with each other

In today’s episode, Ram asks Pihu why doesn’t she like him. She tells that she has seen how angrily he looks at Priya so she’s scared he’ll betray them by not fulfilling his promise. Sandy comes and tells them that they need to go board the plane. Ram and Pihu take their medicines and then leave. Ram asks her if she’s ready to go board her first flight and she excitedly tells yes. Priya worries if Ram and Pihu will get along. She dreams of Ram and Pihu’s fight and having her perfect family.

She wakes up and receives a text message threatening her by saying the they know she didn’t kill Shivina and they the truth. She gets shocked. Shubham tells Vedika over the call that he won’t let Ram go to the jail. She tells him that she knew he was trying to unite Ram and Priya because that’s the only way Ram won’t go to jail and she accuses him of cheating. He cuts the call and angrily tells that he won’t let her come back to his life. Priya hears him and wonders if the one behind the text message she received.

Shubham asks him if she’s not sleepy yet. She tells that she’s waiting for Priya and Ram. Vedika tells Kanika that they can’t trust Nandini and Shubham. Rama no Pihu sleep in the car. Priya sees them sleeping and clicks their photo. Next day, Ram tells Adi that his arm is hurting as Pihu slept on him and he didn’t want to wake her up.

