Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 26th May 2022, Written Update: Priya records a confession

In today’s episode, Krish asks Ram what happened and asks him where did he find the number plate. Ram tells it was with Priya and asks Krish to promise not to talk about Priya to him at all and be unbiased towards the case. Krish tells Ram is his client so he will be unbiased no matter what and thinks that he feared this day would come as both of them love their families a lot. Priya cries to Meera and tells her that she can’t lose Ram as she loves him a lot and tells that she’s scared she’ll lose him. Sara cries and tells she’s scared what Ram might do to Varun and tells that Varun confessed that he stole the papers for Ishaan as he was threatened by Shashi and he is ready to help. Priya tells she’ll be back and leaves.

Ram and Krish are in the car and they call Ishaan and lie to him that he got admission in a college abroad. Ram tells him that he wants to give a surprise to Varun as well so he asks him to call Barun home but not reveal anything about his arrival. Priya breaks into Mahender’s house and tries to find evidence. She finds her bag there and realises that he planned her kidnapping. She thinks that she can’t call Ram as he will scold her for coming there without informing him. She calls Krish and tells him to get a confession from Varun as she’s in Mahender’s house to collect proof.

Krish asks her if she’s insane but she cuts the call. Ram wonders where did Priya go as Krish reacted like that. Mahender and Barun come home and Varun tells him that he might go to because of him. Mahender tells Varun that he’s the criminal since he was the one who was driving and killed Virender. Priya hides and records everything.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 25th May 2022, Written Update: Nandini traps Priya