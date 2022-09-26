Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 26th September 2022, Written Update: Meera consoles Pihu

In today’s episode, Sara tells Ram and Priya to calm down. She tells them that Meera will handle Pihu and that she will bring her back to normal. Ram tells Priya that he can't go as Pihu will hate him. Priya tells him that his love is not the reason for it. Ram leaves telling her to call him when she finds Pihu. Priya tells Sara that she's scared that Pihu will hate her because she kept her dad away from her. Meera explains to Pihu why elders keep secrets. She tells Meera that she wants her parents to be together.

Nandini goes to Ram. He tells her that Pihu doesn't want to talk to him or Priya. Ram tells them that he won't file for custody. Nandini tells him that she has a reason to make the custody papers. Shubham asks Sandy if Meera will be able to convince Pihu to like Ram. Adi and Vikrant look on and wonder what's happening. Priya tells Krish that she has to think if her truth is going to affect someone.