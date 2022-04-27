Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 27th April 2022, Written Update: Ram brings Ishaan back

In today’s episode, Priya stops Sara from messaging Ishaan. Varun tells her maybe Mahender is right and Ishaan might come back. Priya tells him nothing has good has ever come out of listening to Mahender. Priya asks Ram if he will go bring Ishaan back. Ram agrees and tells Adi and Vikrant about Ishaan and how Mahender is creating more problems by taunting others. He tells them Priya wanted to come but she was forced to stay back as she has to defend the family from Mahender. Adi gets a call from Krish. Krish tells them his sources say that Ishaan was last seen in the narrow road in front of the society. Ram tells them to go and search as he's going to the terrace to look for Ishaan.

Ram goes to the terrace and finds Ishaan there. Ishaan hears Ram come in and tells him that he always get teased because of this sensitivity. Ram tells him that he’s intelligent and people are just scared of that. Ishaan tells Ram that he knows Sara sent him to persuade him to stay back as Varun will go to Delhi. Ram tells him that Varun won’t go anywhere leaving him. Ishaan comes down. Priya asks him who made him think his mother wanted all of this. He recalls Mahender's words but changes the topic.

Ishaan goes and hugs Sara and Varun. Mahender gets angry. Nandini asks Shubam to make Akki his close friend so that he doesn't believe Shashi or Vedika. She tells him because of the incident Priya and Ram have gotten closer. Ram tells Ishaan to go and apologize to his family. He tells him he can be upset and angry but he shouldn't run away. Mahender determines to make everyone face big problems.

