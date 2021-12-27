Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 27th December 2021, Written Update: Vedika plots to stay with Ram

In today’s episode, Vedika tells Neeraj to pay Sara. Neeraj tells he can’t do it as Shashi’s bank accounts are seized. Vedika acts surprised. Ram says he’ll make the payment. Tarun informs Ram that he left his cheque in the office itself. In response to it, Vedika tells Ram that she’ll take care of it. Ram tells Adi to make the payment. Vedika smiles and goes on to act by saying Shashi embarrassed her and leaves crying. Nandini compliments Ram for helping Vedika. Ram tells he did it to help the kids of the NGO or else Priya would’ve got into a problem.

Adi tells Shashi that it’s high time he told Ram about his bank account. Shashi says the timings aren’t right as even Vedika isn’t with him. Adi calls Ram and asks him why Vedika is at home and asks if Priya knows. On the other hand, Priya pics his call and asks Adi what does he mean. Adi informs it’s Ram’s birthday but he’s too shy to tell that.

Ram assures Vedika he’ll fix everything and Vedika thinks she doesn’t want him to. Priya talks about Ram’s birthday to Nandini and the latter says it’s nice they’re close. Nandini thinks Vedika should do something soon. Neeraj gives a plan to Vedika to make Priya believe that she isn’t happy in her marriage with Shashi as she’s also scared of him.

Shashi tells Ram that he got into a loss for taking care of his family. Vedika asks Priya to come with her to meet Shashi as he’s possessive. Priya asks what does she mean. Vedika takes Priya along. Ram assures Shashi he won’t come in between them. Ram tells Vedika and Shashi to talk and he’ll wait outside with Priya. Ram tells Priya that Shashi actually loves Vedika. Priya assures him everything will be fine and Ram wonders if he should tell Vedika or not.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 23 December 2021, Written Update: Ram brings Vedika home