Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 27th January 2022, Written Update: Shashi invites Ram and Priya to celebrate Lohri

In today’s episode, Vedika and Ram enter the house and Vedika tells them she’ll help him till the room. Priya asks Shivina if she really wants to end her marriage with Akshay. Shivina tells her that Priya got Ram who is a perfect husband but not every relationship is perfect and neither did she get a great husband and leaves. Vedika takes Ram to the room and closes the door and Priya sees them. Vedika thinks she should get close to Ram. Vedika cries and tells it was a mistake to marry Shashi and she wishes they were married instead.

Brinda enters the room with Priya, Adi, and Shashi and sings happy birthday. She tells she asked Vedika to decorate the room. Brinda asks Ram to cut the cake and then asks him to feed Priya. Vedika fumes with anger. Shashi invites everyone to a Lohri party. Brinda tells it’ll be a way to cheer Shivina up. Brinda recalls her talking to Shashi and telling him to work together to get rid of Vedika from Ram’s life. Mahender tries to find the number plate. Ram apologises to Priya for behaving that way and Priya tells she can understand. Ram sees Priya is hurt and does her dressing. Ram feels Priya’s pain and they both think about each other. Priya wonders how they both take care of each other without even asking for it. Ram wonders if he’ll lose Priya because of Akshay’s conflict.

Nandini tells Shivina that even though things aren’t good right now, she wants to send Ram and Priya to Shashi’s house to celebrate Lohri. Shivina agrees but Ram comes and tells he won’t go. Nandini tells they shouldn’t ruin this moment and they should go. Shivina tells Ram to go and Ram and Priya agree. Vedika gets shocked and wonders why is Nandini sending them to Shashi’s house.

