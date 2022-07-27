Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 27th July 2022, Written Update: Priya suspects Nandini and Shubham

In today’s episode, Ram and Pihu sit down together and have breakfast. He wipes her mouth and they both smile and eat breakfast. Priya smiles looking at them and thinks that it feels good to see them both without fighting. She wonders who is sending her the treat messages. Ram leaves to the office telling Pihu that he’ll be back for their dinner date. Priya comes and Pihu tells yes and tells that Ram isn’t a bad person after all as he cared a lot for her in the trip. Vikrant and Adi meet Ram at the office and Vikrant thinks that if Sara wouldn’t have made him promise then he would’ve revealed the truth that Pihu is his daughter.

Vikrant tells he wants to give a gift to Ishaan as he has accepted him as a part of the family. Ram suggests him to give him something like a gadget. He thanks him and leaves. Ram tells Adi even he should give something to Pihu since they’ve become friends but he doesn’t know her taste. Adi suggests him to ask Krish. Vedika meets Priya and taunts her about how she’s becoming Ram’s wife soon. Priya congratulates her and tells her not to worry as whatever she’s doing is for Ram and asks her not to cross any boundaries or else it won’t be good. Priya sees Nandini texting. Vedika texts Kanita to send a message.

Priya receives a text asking her if they should reveal that Ishaan pushed Shivina. She gets shocked and wonders if Nandini and Shubham are into it. She goes to Krish’s house and shows the message. She goes to make coffee. Ram comes and asks Krish about Pihu’s taste. He tells her that she likes stars. Ram notices Priya’s bag in the hall and thinks that’s why Krish didn’t let him come in because Priya is also inside the house.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 26th July 2022, Written Update: Ram and Pihu bond with each other