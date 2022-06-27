Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 27th June 2022, Written Update: Kanika finds Ram attractive

In today’s episode, Priya tells Ram that she’ll pray that only good happens to him and leaves. Vedika goes to Kanika. Kanika tells Vedika that the pain in Ram's eyes makes him irresistible. Vedika says she doesn't mind sharing Ram with her. Meera dresses Pihu up but she cries. She then smiles saying she has her. Nandini gets a panic attack. Ram takes care of her. He tells them puja isn't as important as Nandini’s health. Priya thinks she should call Meera to bring Pihu out. She wonders how she will tell them that Ram and his family are in there.

Ram comes out. Priya leaves. Vedika tells Sara that since she is Vikrant's fiancee and now Ram's relative, they should start afresh. Priya comes and tells Meera and Maitri that Ram and his family are there inside. She says she will go find Pihu. Vedika thinks Ram and Kanika have been gone for 15 mins. The minister says he will go see where Ram and Kanika are and thinks that he knows Kanika was eyeing Ram. Kanika hugs Ram. He tells he's not interested in married women. Pihu comes there and hits Kanika and runs away.

Kanika holds his hand. He tells her to leave. Minister comes there and shouts at Ram. He tells him that Kanika is his wife and he's finding an excuse to do this. Ram asks the minister not to point a finger at his character. The minister sends Kanika away. He says he will have to rethink his decision. The minister says he doesn't want any association with a shameless person.

