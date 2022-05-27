Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 27th May 2022, Written Update: Mahender and Varun get arrested

In today’s episode, Ram and Krish come to Meera’s house and Ram informs that he is here to meet Varun. Meera tells him that he isn’t home. Ram says that the tracker showed that he was home. Meera yet again says he isn’t here. Sara tells Ram that Varun wouldn’t do anything bad. She tells him that Ishaan can’t handle if anything happens to his dad. Ram asks her if she really thinks he is enjoying doing this. He shares that he trusted Meera but she betrayed him by choosing Varun over him. Krish gets a message and tells Ram that they should leave and then they both leave.

Meera gets sad and recalls Ishaan telling Sara that Shivina told him that Varun is a criminal and breaks down. Sara consoles him and he says that he doesn’t want to live without his father. Meera assures Ishaan that nothing will happen to Varun and decides to do something.

Priya confronts Varun and Mahender. They threaten her but she stays adamant. They try to grab her but Ram comes and stops them. The police arrest the two and Priya hands over the recording to Krish. Ram and Priya thank each other. Priya confesses to him that she’ll always be by his side and he says it’s the same from his side as well. But Ram asks her if she could help him with arresting Meera, which leaves Priya is in shock. He says he has proof that her mother sided with Varun and Mahender and shows her the witness statement of June 6th.

The statement reads that Mahender was with Meera the whole time and that is why Virender’s death was considered an accident. He says that he had promised Nandini that he would punish everyone who were involved. Priya is in a dilemma as she has to choose between him and Meera. Ram says that he would never support Nandini if she did anything like this.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

