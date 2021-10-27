Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 27th October 2021, Written update: Ram furious at Shubham

In today’s episode, Shashi enters the office and sees Nandini waiting for him. Nandini tells him that they haven’t spoken properly since Sid’s engagement broke. She tells him she doesn’t want Akshay and Shivina’s marriage to take place. Shashi asks her how this can be possible and Nandini tells, through Ram. Ram tells Adi to call Brinda. Ram asks Brinda to give a solution. Brinda tells Ram that they’ll all leave to the farmhouse so Priya and he can spend some time together.

Brinda calls Meera and tells her that Ram wants to take Priya out to his farmhouse for a surprise. Meera tells that she’ll be back soon. Akshay’s producer comes to Ram’s office and asks him where Shubham is and tells Ram that it was Shubham who told him to hire Akshay and offer how much ever money he asks. Adi tells Ram that Shubham told them that day that he knew nothing about the movie or contract. Brinda comes to Priya’s class and tells her that they’re going to the farmhouse and Ram will bring her clothes. Sid comes to Nandini’s house.

On the way to the farmhouse, Priya tells Brinda she thinks Ram has determined this marriage is a deal. Priya tells her to not think like that. Shivina and Sid decorate the room. Ram enters his house furious, and Adi tells him to calm down. Ram enters the house and confronts Shubham about the deal and asks him if he was there in that car for which Priya registered a complaint. Ram asks Shubham why did he lie and if his dad was alive he would’ve felt hurt. Shubham tells he doesn’t care and Ram goes to slap him. Nandini comes in between to stop Ram.

