Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Ram’s tough decision

In today’s episode, Priya and Brinda reach the farmhouse, and looking at the lavish house, Brinda wonders Ram is indeed rich. Priya tells Brinda that Ram will take forever to decide which clothes to pack so tells Brinda to tell Priya only to pack in the future. Priya teases Brinda that she knows Ram well. Ram yells at Shubham and tells him that his family questioned Priya even though they weren’t wrong. He tells Nandini that Meera joined her hands and pleaded with them to help find Akshay but he behaved like he didn’t know what happened.

Ram asks Shubham if there was a reason he behaved that way. Vedika comes in and tells him that Sid came to the sangeet drunk and Shubham handled him, and in the process, Sandy got hurt. Ram asks Shubham why he didn’t tell him, and he tells him that he didn’t want to worry him. Vedika shows Ram the camera footage where Raj is seen bribing the vendor to give Ram prawns. Ram is shocked and Nandini tells him she wanted to find out how he got the allergic reaction and that’s how she found out about Raj. Shubham tells to stop the marriage as Shivi might not be safe there because of Raj. Ram cries thinking about Shivina and her happiness.

Shivina calls Ram and tells him to come to her room. Priya makes food and Brinda teases her by telling she’s doing so much for Ram. Priya tells it's for everyone. Shivi shows Ram her decorations and tells him she’s happy. Ram wonders how can he break Shivi’s heart and hugs and tells her it looks good and leaves. Nandini goes to Ram and tells him Shivina isn’t that mature and takes impulsive decisions, and Akshay’s career is just beginning and tells Ram that marriages with conditions don’t work.

