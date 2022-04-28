Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 28th April 2022, Written Update: Mahender persuades to sell the bakery

In today’s episode, Priya looks at Ram sleeping and tells that he completes her now as she has started to have feelings for him now. He holds her hand while sleeping and she smiles. Then, Adi tells that he can’t find a work for Varun as people aren’t accepting his resume because he hasn’t worked since many years. Ram tells him that he has promised Priya and Sara that he’ll help Varun fulfil his dreams so he asks Adi to find a job no matter what. Adi agrees.

Krish comes and tells he thinks that they should go to Alibag to find out more. Ram says that his father was making a resort there and Sahil completed the work. Ram texts Priya and tells her that they’ll be travelling to Alibag this weekend and she smiles. Shivina comes and tells she will cook for Ram this weekend to compensate for the things she has done to hurt him. Priya tells Ram has a meeting in Alibag this weekend. Shubham tells they all should go and Nandini agrees and tells they can stay in their own resort. Priya thinks she must’ve ruined Ram’s plans. Ram tells Adi that he suspects Sahil and Shashi. Adi tells Shashi is still hiding somewhere.

Priya goes to the bakery and Mahender tells Priya to sell the bakery. Priya tells this is Sara’s dream so they won’t sell it and yells at him. Sara tells Varun has no job so she needs to run the bakery. Mahender tells he got a good buyer and scolds Priya. Ram comes and stops him and asks him not to disrespect Meera and her children. Mahender tells he is their father and tells Varun will agree since he respects him unlike Ram. Ram tells his own daughters don’t consider him as a father and threatens him to put him to jail if he does something. Mahender leaves angrily.

