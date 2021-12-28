Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 28th December 2021, Written Update: Priya believes Vedika’s lies

In today’s episode, Akshay burns the photos he had received and then gets a message from an unknown number asking him for 50 thousand or else they’ll leak his’ and Anjali’s photos. Akshay wonders who is targeting him and takes 50 thousand from his wardrobe. Priya texts Ram and tells she’ll wait in the reception. She sees Vedika there and asks her where’s Shashi. Vedika tells her it’s fine she’ll manage. She acts like she sprained her leg and Priya takes her to the hospital.

Adi asks Ram if he has told Priya about Vedika. Ram tells he likes spending time with Priya and doesn’t want to bring his past in between. Ram asks aadi to help him find Anjali. The doctor tells Priya that Vedika’s injury looks deliberate. Priya asks Vedika if she got hurt because of Shashi. Priya asks her to tell the truth. Vedika says Shashi just fights with her for small issues and asks her not to tell Ram. Ram thinks he never thought he’d be going back home with his wife. Vedika manipulates Priya. Vedika says Ram’s birthday is in January and Priya wonders how can Nandini not know Ram’s birthday as she told her it was in May.

Tarun tells Ram that Priya went to the hospital. Priya tells Vedika to stay with her. Ram asks them why they went to the hospital. Vedika thinks Ram still worries about her. Ram goes and asks Priya if she’s sick and panics. Priya assures him she’s fine and tells she went to the office regarding some work. Ram feels relieved and Priya tells Ram that Vedika will have dinner with them. Ram says okay and they both joke about the menu. Vedika thinks Priya fell into her trap.

