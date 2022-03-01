Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 28th February 2022, Written Update: Akshay suspects Vedika

In today’s episode, Priya comes in search of Ram but Akshay tells her that maybe he’s with aadi and takes her aside. Nandini thinks even Akshay is lying to her and now the drama will start. Vedika asks him to sit but he tells he needs to meet Priya and leaves. Nandini comes and tells her that Akshay saw them together. Ram goes to Priya and Akshay tells he was just leaving and leaves. Ram goes to tell her where he was but Priya interrupts him and asks him how to make someone’s client reveal the truth. Ram tells to make the person comfortable first and then question at the right time and asks why she wanted to know. She tells it was for her class and thinks she will get Ram to confess the truth. She thinks of using one of her coupons.

The next day, while having breakfast everyone talks about the possibility of it raining today. Ram recalls Priya not liking rain. Priya thinks it should rain and tells he can use that coupon. Ram thinks Priya forgot that he’s already used it but decides to play along. The jeweller comes and gives a box of 2 bangles for the chuda rasam. Vedika takes the box with her and leaves. Priya comes and tells Sara and Vedika that she wants to do something special for Ram as it’s going to rain and he likes rains. Ram comes and they tease Priya about it.

Shivina comes and does the pooja and Priya’s chuda rasam begins. Ram smiles looking at her and reminisces about their wedding. After the ritual, Ram tells even he has a gift for her. Ram tells he got Nandini’s bangles for her and wants her to have it. They both get emotional and Ram opens the box and finds only one bangle. Akshay suspects Vedika and everyone wonders where did the other bangle go.

