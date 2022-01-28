Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 28th January 2022, Written Update: Ram warns Mahender

In today’s episode, Ram tells Priya that they should go to Shashi’s Lohri celebration but shouldn’t force Shivina. Nandini asks Shivina to go and she agrees. They eat breakfast and then Ram leaves for work. Neerja texts Vedika and informs her that the work is done. Mahender asks Raj if he gave the cheque back to Shashi. Raj tells him no and tells him that Shivina is staying in her house as Akshay’s film stopped filming. Mahender gets shocked.

Ram and Priya argue in the car and Ram stops at the bakery. Priya wonders how to prove Akshay’s innocence and Ram wonders till when do they have to stay away from each other. Ram goes to get the cupcakes and Mahender comes and talks to Priya and taunts her. Priya tells him that he cursed his daughters and now it’s slowly becoming true and asks him to leave. Mahender leaves and Priya gets upset. Ram goes behind Mahender and scolds him for cursing his daughters and tells him that he values his relationship a lot and warns him to not hurt Priya and leaves. Mahender calls Shashi and tells he’ll do his work.

Priya tells Meera that she lost Ram’s trust and they’re both siding against each other now. In the office, Ram removes his frustration about Mahender to Adi and tells maybe Priya married the wrong person. Brinda comes and tells not to ruin their relationship because of Shivina and Akshay and tells him to get Priya to her house and they can go together to celebrate Lohri. Meera tells Priya to be strong and not give up on her relationship and asks her to think about Ram as well.

