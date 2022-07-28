Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 28th July 2022, Written Update: Ram fails to show up at Pihu's dinner date

In today’s episode, Pihu excitedly waits for Ram to return for their dinner date. Priya cooks dinner for them and thinks that their differences are going away. Ram comes back to office and angrily starts his meeting and yells at his employees. Adi asks him why did he come back. Ram tells him his work is important. Adi wonders why is he so angry now and that Pihu must be waiting for him. Pihu asks Priya if Ram is angry at her and that’s why he didn’t come back home. She tells him that and he didn’t do it intentionally as he has a lot of work and reminds Pihu that even she has seen him take up so many responsibilities. Pihu agrees and tells she’ll go sleep as she doesn’t want to eat.

Krish calls Priya and she informs him that Pihu is sad because Ram didn’t come home yet. Krish tells that Ram was excited when he had come home and tells her that he even saw her bag on the table. Priya thinks that Ram’s removing her anger on Pihu. Ram comes home and finds Pihu’s letter on the table. Priya asks Ram why did he keep the meetings on purpose. He asks her if she’s spying on him and tells that their marriage was a sham for her.

She asks him why did he break Pihu’s heart and tells him that she slept without eating. She asks if he did this because she went to meet Krish. He asks her if she couldn’t stay without meeting her boyfriend. She tells him that she didn’t know he had come until Krish told her on call. While arguing Priya burns her hand. Ram puts her hand in a bowl of ice and asks her why can’t she take care. He starts crying and they both hug.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

