Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 28th June 2022, Written Update: Ram agrees to marry Vedika

In today’s episode, the Minister says he won't approve the project and leaves. Ram gets angry and says it was the minister's wife and how dare he talk about him like this. Adi says they will go home and talk properly. Nandini says they have no option but to convince the minister. She tells Vedika to go to Ram. Adi sees Priya. She tells him that she heard Ram being blamed. She says she knows Ram is respectful to women and that he would never cross his limits. Ram stops his car in anger. He sees Pihu and thinks it's her fault and gets angry on her.

Priya thinks about how no one defended Ram. Sara says Ram has changed but Priya tells her he isn't cheap. Priya says the deal is important as it is of 800 crores. Ram tells Pihu that he would have gone mad if he had a daughter like her and asks her to apologize. Priya says they have to show the media that Ram is innocent. Ishaan thinks she did so much for him and now it's his turn. Pihu runs to Krish. Ram gets shocked. He apologizes for Pihu's words.

Adi tells Brinda that Priya could explain the matter to the minister. Nandini tells them they should all resign. Vedika says Priya ruined Ram. Ram comes there and says he will fix it. Nandini tells him Vedika knows Kanika and she will convince the minister. Vedika says he should marry her in return. Ram thinks of Priya with Krish and agrees.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

