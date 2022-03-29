Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Priya drinks Shivina’s mocktail

In the previous episode, Priya learned that Vedika is Ram’s ex.

In today’s episode, Maitri promises Priya that she won’t tell Meera anything and goes out of the room and finds Sara and Brinda standing outside. Sara pulls her aside and Maitri asks them if they knew everything then why didn’t they tell. Sara and Brinda tell they knew it and Sara tells she didn’t want Priya to know especially from a third person and informs that she had asked Ram not to tell her. Maitri tells Priya feels like she has been cheated on. Brinda asks them both to relax and asks them to go as she’ll handle everything.

They leave and Brinda worries about Priya. Adi calls her and asks her about Ram’s kurta and she tells him that it doesn't matter now and explains to him what happened. Then, Brinda goes in and Priya wipes her tears. Brinda asks Priya to wear the saree and change from Ram’s kurta and tells the saree looks very pretty. Priya agrees and tells Ram must’ve hidden her clothes as he has a habit of hiding things and goes to change. Brinda calls Shivina inside and asks her to play her role. Priya comes out and Shivina asks them both to taste the mocktail she made. Brinda tells them she wants to stay alive so she won’t drink. Shivina asks Priya to drink it as she wants to know how it tastes before giving it to Akshay.

After a lot of persuasion, Priya drinks and tells it tastes good. Later, Brinda tells Ram what happened and he tells her he needs to tell the truth to Priya and will tell her that he couldn’t tell before as he was scared of losing her. At the party, Priya comes intoxicated and starts blabbering and everyone laughs. Brinda assures Ram that Priya will express her feelings well when she’s drunk and tells him not to worry. Priya tells Ram that she doesn’t know why she’s angry.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

