Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 28th September 2022, Written Update: Ram confronts Nandini

In today’s episode, Priya smiles looking at Ram and Pihu eating. Pihu tells them that they pretended to be together last time but she that she wants them to be together for real. Pihu hugs Ram and tells him that she loves that he is her dad. Priya and Meera take Pihu with them. Adi says Ram needs them. They think about how they can help them. Priya makes Pihu understand that she shouldn't have gone to court. She tells her that she should forgive Ram and her and not waste her time on them.

Priya thinks she has to slowly make Pihu understand Ram and she can't be together. Sara tells Priya how Ram has no friends to share his feelings with as he broke relations with all of them. She tells Sara that it’s his fault. She tells her that Ram lost 5 years with Pihu when she broke ties with him. Nandini tries to make Ram realize that Priya is taking Pihu away. He asks her why she lied about Priya carrying Krish's child when she knew it was his. She gets shocked.