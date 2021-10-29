Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Ram's two conditions for Nandini

In today’s episode, Nandini tells Ram that she can’t risk Shivina’s life by letting her go to Akshay’s house. She tells Ram that even though Mahendra doesn’t stay in Priya’s house, his actions do affect her family. Ram tells Nandini that whatever she wants will happen, but he has two conditions. One, Ram will tell Priya himself about the marriage. The second condition is that no one will tell Priya and her family why they took this decision. Nandini agrees and tells him he’s a very kind person.

On the call, Priya asks Meera what else to add to make the pav bhaji tasty. Meera tells her to add chaat masala. Brinda comes and tells her that her mother-in-law is sick, so she’ll have to go, and tells Priya to stay in the farmhouse as the rest will come soon and leaves. Brinda calls Adi and tells him she lied and left, and asks him what’s happening there. Adi tells her he’ll explain once she reached the house. Nandini tells Shubham to use his emotions in front of Ram, as they all need Ram. She tells that she texted Vedika to come and help Shubham get out of the situation.

Priya arranges the dining table while Ram is on the way to the farmhouse. He buys roses for Priya. Sarika says that Shivi made a big sacrifice to help Akshay pursue his career. Nandini comes and tells that she was going to convince Ram to not break the marriage, but Ram decided this marriage can’t take place and thanks for the cupcakes and leaves. Ram reaches the farmhouse and sees all the decorations Priya made and sees her sleeping. He keeps the flowers and holds her hand. She wakes up and Ram tells her that he has to talk to her. Meera calls Priya, but she doesn’t see the call.

