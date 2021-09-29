Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 29 September 2021, Written Update: Meera compliments Nandini

In today's episode, Priya's mother Meera goes and meets Ram’s mother Nandini as she thinks that now Priya and Ram are going to get married and she should make her relationship strong with her. While everyone is busy with the sangeet function, Meera compliments Nandini about Ram and thank her for giving her a son-in-law like him. She calls Ram caring and smart. Nandini started blushing and tells Meera that now she doesn’t have to worry about anything in this marriage as she will take care of everything. She was thinking that Ram and Priya can get married in the same mandap before, Shivi and Akshay.

Listening to her, Meera gets sad and thinks that Priya also wanted this because they will have to pay the wedding hall and they are in debt right now. But at the same time, she thinks that Priya will get hurt knowing that Ram's family is paying for everything. Meanwhile, Sid is thinking about his plan to break Priya and Ram's marriage so he can marry Shivi for Ram’s money. Sid tells Shivam that Priya has planned everything and she wants Ram's money but he will not let her win this time. Shivam questions him that how did he know all about this. Sid replies that Priya's stepmother and Mahendra's wife have told him everything.

Ram and Priya come and see both their mothers talking to each other. They ask them what are they talking about, Nandini tells them that she has taken responsibility for this marriage now. But Ram says that Meera has already booked a community hall. Priya and Meera get shocked because they have done nothing. Later Priya and her family head home. Sid, who was in his car, saw them standing by the road and speeds up his car in order to hit Sandy.

