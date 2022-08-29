Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 29th August 2022, Written Update: Priya warns Nandini

In today’s episode, Priya stops Nandini from leaving and says that Ram loves her a lot but she isn’t worthy of it. She tells her that she forgot someone loves Ram who will always support and protect him. She tells her that she shouldn’t have involved her family and tells that now she has lost her patience. She says that if she continues doing this, then she will lose her wealth as well. Ram and Pihu come and call Priya. She tells Ram to play well as they’re leaving tomorrow. Ram thinks that Pihu won’t leave him and go anywhere. Vedika and Nandini ask Kanika why she didn't show Ishaan’s confession.

Priya comes and asks her to answer. They all get shocked. Priya tells Nandini that she had warned that she won’t let her harm her loved ones. She recalls how Brinda called her and informed the police has come and she overheard Kanika listen to the confession video so she threatened Kanika saying she will tell everyone that she tried to molest Ram so Kanika agreed to not tell the police and asked her not to tell her husband. Nandini asks Priya what proof she has against Kanika and tells she’s bluffing. Priya tells she isn’t as she has the CCTV footage.

Nandini tells Priya to go and tell whatever she wants as even she’ll tell Pihu that she went to jail. Priya asks her to go and tell as Pihu will understand and Ram will see her true colours. She says she might even stay back and leave. Ram thanks Krish for letting him be Pihu’s father. He asks why he didn’t marry Priya. Later, Pihu tells that they’re all playing a game and tells Ram that he should find his ‘Radha’ and points at Priya.

