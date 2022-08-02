Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 2nd August 2022, Written Update: Priya falls down the stairs

In today’s episode, Pihu goes and hugs Krish saying he’s the best. Ram sees them. Shubham and Sandy talk to the Minister and Ram comes and joins them. The Minister tells that the arrangements are very good. Ram thanks them. Krish apologises to her for not being able to buy the dress as someone else had already bought the last piece. Pihu asks him how did Priya get the dress then and he gets shocked. Priya and Maitri walk down the stairs and Ram gets happy seeing Priya in the saree. Vedika waits for Maitri to slip and fall.

Maitri turns back and goes upstairs so Priya slips from the oil but Ram catches her. They both get lose in each other’s eyes. The media captures their moment and praise their love. The Minister also thinks that Ram is actually a family oriented person. Shubham tells that they both catch each other when they fall. Maitri also slips, Vedika and Shubham catch her and ask why’re everyone falling. Vedika and Kanika get angry that their plan failed. Nandini tells that Priya must’ve slipped because of Ram’s shoes’ mud. Priya wonders why’s Nandini blaming Ram as there is oil on the stairs. Krish realises that Ram bought the dress and thinks they have a unique bond.

Shubham asks what was he doing in muddy roads. Krish tells that he went to get Priya’s saree. Meera recalls telling Priya that one day her prince charming will get her this dress. Nandini gets angry. Priya decides to find out the truth. Sandy goes to give Priya’s phone to her but Vedika tells her that Shubham is looking for her and tells she will give the phone to Priya. She thinks that she needs to delete the message. Later, everyone dances. Maitri feels uneasy. Priya goes into Nandini’s room and wonders why’s her pills in the dustbin.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

