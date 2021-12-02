Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 2nd December 2021, Written Update: Priya's unwavering support for Shivina



In today’s episode, Nandini calls Ram and tells him to come to Akshay’s house as Sarika wants to make Shivina sign a marriage contract. Neeraj comes to Vedika’s house and tells her that Shashi is having a meeting with the bank manager as he has to pay the loans. Vedika gets shocked and Neeraj tells Shashi will go bankrupt as the bank is demanding the money back. Neeraj tells Vedika that he feels sorry for her as she married Shashi for money and now he’s becoming a pauper and leaves.

Vedika tells this can’t happen and hopes Ram will save Shashi because Ram loves her. Shubham tells a contract it’s signed before marriage. Sarika insists that she wants the contract signed. Akshay says Shivina won’t sign the contract. Ram and Priya come and she tells Shivina won’t sign the contract. Priya says Shivina has a right on this marriage’s perks as she is Akshay’s wife. Nandini tells that she and Shubham just came to invite everyone for Laxmi pooja but they didn’t expect this to happen.

Priya tells Shivina won’t make the mistake Priya made by signing a contract. She tells Shivina won’t through a lot to marry Akshay and she shouldn’t face such allegations. Priya tells Akshay to respect Shivina just the way Ram respects Priya. Priya tells Ram trusts me and wants the marriage to be based on trust and hence, he burnt their marriage contract. Nandini and Shubham get shocked and leaves to prepare for the pooja. Ram comes to the room and thanks Oriya for standing up for Shivina.

