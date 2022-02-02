Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 2nd February 2022, Written Update: Priya learns Mahender’s plans

In today’s episode, Nandini calls Ram and asks him if he’s coming to Shashi’s Lohri party. Ram tells yes and Nandini tells him that Sarika had come home and spoke about divorce and informs him that Shivina is also coming. Ram tells he’ll sort everything out. Nandini tells she doesn’t want him to choose between his family and her. Ram tells they’re all a family so she shouldn’t talk like that. Ram thinks Priya must’ve known everything but still didn’t tell him and decides to call her.

Sandy tells Priya that Ram is calling her and she picks up the call. Ram asks her if she knew about Sarika and she tells she just got to know. Ram doesn’t hear her due to a network problem and the call fails. They both call each other and Ram decides to call her later and sends her an audio message asking why doesn’t she share anything with him as even he wants things to be right. Priya gets sad. Brinda makes Shashi and Vedika dance together. Priya sees Mahender and goes near him and overhears his plan of killing Ram. She panics and calls Ram and yells at him to not come. She wonders what to do and tells him that she doesn’t want to see her face. Priya thinks he won’t stop and drives an auto herself.

Brinda tells Vedika that it’s Ram and Priya’s first Lohri. Ram wonders how can Priya ask him to not come and decides to go. Mahender thinks Priya is cursed and decides to kill Ram. Priya rides the rickshaw and tells she won’t let Mahender harm Ram. She sees Mahender approaching Ram’s car and yells at him to stop. She comes in between and falls off the auto. Ram shouts Priya’s name and rushes towards her and holds her.

