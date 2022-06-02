Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Nandini learns that Priya is pregnant

In today’s episode, Nandini cries thinking about Shivina. Ram comes and consoles her. She tells him that they shouldn't have gotten Shivina to Akshay. Shubham also comes and tells her to eat something. Adi calls Ram and tells him to come. Ram leaves. Shubham cries saying he made Shivina lie about the Soods torturing her and now she's actually dead. Nandini tells him to calm down and asks him to not tell anyone about this and keep the truth as Priya killed Shivina.

Priya thinks that Meera protecting Mahender has destroyed everything. Meera thinks she should confess to her crimes so that everything will be okay. Krish tells her not to do anything like that as Ram might come and accept Priya as she is pregnant. Ram gets to know through Adi that Priya fainted in the jail. Vikrant tells him to go meet her but Ram wonders what he will tell Nandini and Shubham. Brinda tells she will go meet Priya. Adi agrees as tells him that's a better alternative.

Priya calls Ram but Nandini picks up. She tells that she's pregnant and Nandini gets shocked and cuts the call. Nandini calls someone and tells them to speed up the case as it is Ram's orders. She says Ram and Priya shouldn't enjoy parenting as she has lost her child. Brinda goes to visit Priya and tells her Ram sent her. She asks her how could she break Ram's trust. Priya stands shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

