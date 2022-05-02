Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 2nd May 2022, Written Update: Krish and Ram work on the case

In today’s episode, Krish tells that he needs to track Vedika. Ram tells that they can do that through Sid as he’s Shubham’s friend. Nandini also agrees and tells they can involve Shubham in their mission. Ram tells that he doesn’t want to involve anyone else as of now as he got a lead. Krish agrees and Ram tells him not to meet Vedika. Krish obliges and Ram asks him to have dinner and go.

Priya and Shivina prepare dinner. Shivina tells she’s thinking of what to cook in Alibag. Priya teases her and tells she might cut her hand while trying to chop vegetables and tells her not to worry about cooking as she’ll prepare all the food. Shivina apologises for self inviting themselves to Alibag as probably Ram wanted to spend time with Priya. Priya tells her it’s fine and hugs her. Ram overhears their conversation and thinks that Priya didn’t invite them. Varun tells Shashi Sara told him about the Alibag trip. Shashi tells him he had hidden some transfer papers there. He tells Vedika and Ram's dad had planned to kick his dad out of the company but his dad had hid the papers in the resort. Varun tells him no one will be able to get the papers before him as he is also invited to the trip.

Ram applies ointment on Priya’s wound. He tells her he wants her to know that he cares about her. He tells her he has realized that their marriage isn't just a compromise. He asks her not to get scared of Mahender and tells that everyone in his family is doing well solely because of her. They go to sleep. The next morning, Ram and Priya go to meet Krish. He gives them the documents and tells him Sahil's signs are fake on it. Krish tells them that they’ll finally get all the answers tomorrow.

