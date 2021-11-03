Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 2nd November 2021, Written Update: Shivina and Akshay elope

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 2nd November 2021, Written Update: Shivina and Akshay elope
In today’s episode, Ram tells the door won’t open now as it’s locked and Priya tells someone can come and open it. Nandini asks Meera’s family to leave and Shivina asks how can Ram do this. Sarika takes Akshay and leaves. Ram asks Priya how did she get to know and she tells she called Akshay to come and give a surprise to Shivina and asks him how did he take such a decision alone. Ram says he had to take the right decision for Shivina and Priya asks why did Akshay become wrong. 

Priya tells Ram that she knew he would cancel the wedding just for a business deal and Ram tells her he had a reason and assures her he won’t break his marriage because he promised her. Priya tells but she didn’t. Adi and Brinda come and Priya leaves. Brinda asks Ram what happened. Priya wonders if Akshay knows about this. Rakhi comes and asks Priya if she really thought this marriage would work and insults her by calling her a curse. Priya cries and walks back to the farmhouse to talk to Ram. She overhears Ram telling Brinda he doesn’t want the marriage to happen because of Priya’s family. Priya cries and leaves. She wonders how hard Meera tried to not let Mahendra affect their family. 

Nandini tells Shubham that Shivina ran away and Shubham tells he will kill Akshay. Shubham calls the producer and tells him to do as he says and he agrees. Ram tells Priya on the way back home that their marriage will survive. Akshay receives Priya’s voicemail where she tells him to go back to the producer. Shivi hugs him and asks him to go.

