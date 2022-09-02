Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 2nd September 2022, Written Update: Ram asks Priya to leave

In today’s episode, Ram tells Priya to take the money and ‘get lost’. He flirts with a girl. Priya tells him that he can't go in the room with the girl. Priya asks him if he thinks she did it for money. She asks him to talk to her for a minute. The girl argues with Priya. She tells her that she is his wife. Ram says she is his ex-wife. Ram tells the girl to go and wait for him in the room. Ram and Priya argue. She asks him if he did not think about Pihu. He tells her that Pihu is Krish's daughter so Krish should worry about her and Priya. He scolds her and goes to his room.

Priya goes to Pihu. Ram goes to the room and tells the girl to leave and tells her to love someone who will love her back. Priya sees Pihu sleeping and cries thinking Ram broke her hope. Ram wonders why Priya cheated him twice and thinks that their love was a lie. Nandini goes to Priya and taunts her saying that she lost and she won. Ram thinks that he hates Priya as she kept Pihu away from him and snatched 5 years away from him and did not let him meet his daughter. Nandini tells Priya to pack her bags and leave.

Adi, Brinda and Vikrant ask the doctor who collected the DNA reports. The doctor says that he doesn't know but he can give the duplicate reports. They check it and get happy. They go to meet Ram. Nandini goes to Ram crying and tells him that Pihu is the hope. She tells him Pihu is his daughter. Shubham agrees and gives the DNA reports. Brinda asks him how did he get the reports. Vedika asks Brinda why they did not tell them if they knew about Pihu being his daughter.

