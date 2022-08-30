Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 30th August 2022, Written Update: Ram lets Krish win the competition

In today’s episode, Pihu tells Ram that he will have to find his Radha and that she will give a riddle and then in the end, whoever wins will get to go an adventure with Pihu. Ram assumes he will win. Krish thinks he has to win, as during the last time he will get more time with Pihu. Ram touches Priya first and finds the clue. Krish also gets the clue and then they are required to eat pots of butter to fine something hidden. Pihu tells Priya that she wants to go with Ram but she doesn’t want to abandon Krish as well. Ram hears this and lets Krish win the competition.

Vedika tells Priya to leave but she asks her to stay in her limit. Krish comes and asks Ram why did he let him win. Ram replies that he wanted to see Pihu happy and thanks Krish for letting Pihu be with him. Ram says that Pihu made him feel like himself again. Ram tells maybe Priya didn’t marry him because somewhere she still loves him deeply. He tells that he can’t stay without Pihu and Priya and tells that he won’t snatch Krish completely from him.

Krish thinks the old Ram is back and asks Ram what about the hate they’ll get. He says he won’t let anyone harm them. Krish hopes Priya tells him the truth. Vedika deletes Ishaan’s confession and tells she’ll tell Pihu about Priya’s truth. Sara reads Ishaan’s letter citing he is leaving and tells the Soods. Everyone gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

