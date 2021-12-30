Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 30th December 2021, Written Update: Vedika self-harms and acts vulnerable

In today’s episode, Ram tells Priya that’s not what he meant. Priya asks Ram if he means to say that she doesn’t know the meaning of marriage. Priya says he doesn’t know the exact reason why she stopped Vedika. Ram asks her to talk over lunch but Priya cuts the call angrily. She thinks women are always blamed. Shashi meets Vedika and asks her to come home. Vedika tells that the marriage is over as he’s not yet financially stable. Shashi tells her to stop her drama.

Vedika yells and breaks a vase on her head. Shashi gets surprised and asks her why’s she doing that. Vedika tells Ram will keep her with him and won’t spare him if he knows he’s hurting her. Shashi tells her to stop acting and Priya comes home and asks what’s happening. Shashi tells Priya that Vedika is acting. Vedika tells she’ll handle the matter. Priya tells her she won’t let him hurt Vedika and calls a doctor. Vedika thinks Priya should tell Ram. Akshay calls Ram and tells him to stop searching for Anjali as, if Shivina gets to know she’ll be hurt. Ram agrees. Akshay tells the blackmailer that he sent the money. He gets a reply saying Vedika is the person who sent it.

Vedika determines to get rid of Priya and not let Ram forget her. Priya gets soup for Vedika and she apologizes to Priya for causing trouble. Brinda comes and tells Priya that Vedika broke her trust in friendship and they were best friends before and tells Priya should know the reason. Vedika agrees. Priya tells them to sort out and leaves the room. Adi tells Sid and Shubham they have an important meeting but they tell him that they have to go party. Brinda warns Vedika to not forget that Priya is Ram’s wife.

