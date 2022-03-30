Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 30th March 2022, Written Update: Ram consoles Priya

In today’s episode, Neeraj goes to announce who is Ram’s ex but Ram pushes him down to the pool. Then, Ram tells Neeraj is lying and turns around to find Priya but he could not find her. He starts crying and says it’s his fault as he never came clean about his past to Priya. Brinda consoles him and he tells her that he should’ve just told her when he had the chance especially when he brought Vedika home. He tells he doesn’t want to lose Priya as she means a lot to him. Adi and Vikranth come and assure him that Priya isn’t Vedika as she won’t leave him and go. Brinda asks him to think about where Priya might be and he tells her he knows where she is and leaves.

He goes to the bakery and thinks this is where Priya might be to hide her emotions. He opens the door and Priya yells that they’re closed. He enters and tells her that he came to talk. She tells him she doesn’t want to speak and tells him to promise her that he won’t persuade her to express her emotions and he agrees. He tells her to give him brownies and she asks him to pay. He tells her they should compete against each other with regard to eating the brownies and tells her that she’ll cry when she’ll lose.

They both start eating and Priya wins and tells him that he’s a loser. He tells her to give a speech since she won and tells her that she can say anything. She tells him that she knows Vedika is his ex and he still loves her. He tells Vedika means nothing to him and he doesn’t love her as she’s his past. She asks him whom does he love. He says that he’ll tell her when she’s not drunk and she cries and tells him he’s like Mahender. He tells her that he’s not like Mahender. They both hug each other and cry.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

