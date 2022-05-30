Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 30th May 2022, Written Update: Shivina argues with Priya

In today’s episode, Priya asks Ram if he doesn't love her. He tells her to not doubt his love for her and tells her that he has proof against Meera. She tells him that Meera would die but never support Mahender and leaves. Shivina tells Ishaan that Varun is a criminal and Ram won't spare anyone. Priya comes and tells them to stop it as Ishaan is just a kid. Ishaan starts throwing things at Shivina. She tells everyone that this is the upbringing of a murderer. Adi asks Ram if he really thinks that Meera covered up for Mahender. Krish says it’s not possible but he’s free to go ahead and file a complaint against Meera. Shubham tells him that Priya and her parents were also involved. Krish defends Priya, and Ram questions why is he acting so defensive. He tells Ram that he has always liked Priya even from their college days and leaves.

Priya goes home and confronts Meera. Meera tells her that she chose Ishaan the same way Ram chose his family over them. Ram thinks maybe Priya is right about Meera being innocent. Shivina calls Ram and asks him to rescue her since everyone is torturing her. Meera comes there and asks Shivina why she argued with Ishaan. Ram hears everything and says he's coming to get her. Shivina tells Priya that she wants to kill her and if Ram was with her this wouldn't have happened.

Nandini calls Ram and tells him she's worried for Shivina. Shubham messages Shivina to start the next step of the plan. She tells Priya that her and Akshay’s relationship is falling apart and she will never let them be happy. Ishaan comes and Shivina tells him that Varun is a criminal. She pushes Priya. Ishaan gets angry and pushes Shivina down the stairs. Ram comes and gets shocked seeing this.

