Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 30th November 2021, Written Update: Priya stitches Ram’s shirt’s button

In today’s episode, Priya asks Ram if he’s embarrassed by how simple she dresses. Ram compliments her that she looks good. A girl approaches them and asks if she can take a selfie with them as she’s a fan of Raya. Shashi comes there and hopes Vedika will come. Vedika gets his apology card and decides to come.

Sandy and Sara show Raya’s fan photo to Meera and they praise their pair. Meera says they should do something for Priya and Ram’s first Diwali. Shivina tells Ram to become a Santa during Diwali and give gifts to everyone. Sarika tells Akshay doesn’t have a lot of money to spend during Diwali. Shivina agrees. Sara asks Shivina if she will help her at the cafe as she organises an exhibition. Shivina agrees and tells she’s also promoting it on her social media.

Ram asks Priya to try a saree and she tells him that they’ll shop for him first. Priya wonders how Akshay will afford Shivina’s likings. Priya texts Akshay telling him to buy a nice gift for Shivina. Sara calls Priya and teases her and Priya tells her that Ram doesn’t like her and cuts the call. Vedika meets Neeraj and tells him to investigate Shashi’s bank loan.

Ram goes to try a shirt and the button breaks. Priya asks him if he liked the shirt and Ram says, he should buy it because he broke the button. Priya tells him to not waste four lakhs and starts stitching the button. Ram looks at her while she stitches the button.

