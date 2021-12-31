Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 31st December 2021, Written Update: Ram exposed to a virus

In today’s episode, Brinda threatens Vedika to stay away from Ram and Priya and leaves. Mahendra comes and tells Shashi that he put the tablet in Ram’s drink just like Shashi asked him to. Priya calls Akshay and asks if he’s spoken to Ram and if he’s there at his house. Akshay says Ram isn’t in the house. Priya then calls Adi and asks about Ram. Adi tells he is in a meeting. Kunal comes and tells Ram that Shubham and Sid aren’t in the office. Shubham comes home and Priya asks him if he knows where Ram is. Shubham tells no and Priya wonders where he is and wonders if he’s hiding from her.

Vikrant tells Brinda that it’s weird that Vedika’s staying in Ram’s house and Brinda tells that Vedika must’ve planned this. Priya goes to the hotel and asks for Ram’s room. The manager says she can’t enter as he’s been exposed to a virus. She goes to the lobby of that floor worrying but the staff doesn’t allow her. Priya faints down and the doctor tells her BP went down. Priya gains consciousness and fights with the doctor to get in. Brinda and Vikranth come there and the doctor tells Ram wants to talk to Priya. Priya tells him to give it to Brinda. Ram asks Brinda if Priya didn’t come and Brinda gives it to her.

Priya tells Ram to forget about their fight and listen to the doctor and tells him that she wishes to be there. Ram says it's good that she isn’t there as she would be exposed too. Aadi gets angry at Shubham for not attending the meeting. Shubham asks where is Ram. Priya comes and tells Ram is quarantined and speaks to the clients and apologizes on behalf of Shubham. He gets angry with Priya and she tells him that she has a right in this matter.

