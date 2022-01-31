Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 31st January 2022, Written Update: Sarika argues with Shivina

In today’s episode, Sarika goes to Kapoors’ Mansion and tells Shivina to apologise to Akshay. Shivina tells she won’t and Nandini scolds Sarika and asks her to leave. Meera tells Priya that Ram accepts her as his wife and shows a lot of love in his own way. Priya reminds Meera that Ram hurt her feelings by calling her “aunty”. Meera tells that Ram’s anger took over him and he was broken when he found Shivina in that state but assures Priya that to date, Ram hasn’t changed and is the same affectionate person.

Meera tells Priya to go and celebrate Lohri with Ram and tells her that they’re perfect for each other and tells her to be happy. Sarika tells Nandini that Shivina ruined Akshay’s life. Shivina tells Sarika that she can’t believe she’s saying that and tells she’s a bad person and argues with her. Sarika tells she won’t spare them and won’t rest until they both are divorced and leaves. Brinda gets clothes for Ram and Priya and tells them to get ready for Lohri. Priya tells it's a good idea that they all can get ready together. Ram tells even he’s free. Brinda reminds them that they should help Shashi and Vedika reunite.

Brinda asks Ram to get Priya ready. Vedika tells Nandini that everything is going according to their plan. Nandini tells she’s glad that Sarika bought up the divorce matter and did half of their job. Vedika tells that they will break the divorce matter out at the party. Brinda tells her efforts will bring Ram and Priya closer. Ram makes Priya get ready and makes her wear the jewelleries. Priya asks him if she’s looking bad, Ram tells her she’s looking good.

