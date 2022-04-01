Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Priya confronts Ram

In today’s episode, Neeraj tells Vedika that Maitri told everything to Priya. She yells at him and he asks her to stay within her limits. She apologises and asks him what happened. He says they were all just dancing and singing. She cribs about how alone she is now. Akshay sends a photo of Ram and Priya and asks Vedika to stay away from them. Vedika thinks about the video she wanted to show Priya but she couldn’t and thinks she’ll use that now.

Later, Priya wakes up with a headache and recalls the previous day. She thinks Ram must’ve given her ‘bhaang’ so she could forget about Vedika and Ram and thinks she could never forget that no matter what. Tarun comes and gives something to Priya and tells Ram ordered it and leaves. She sees that it’s a protection packet and gets surprised. She wonders if Ram thinks this is funny after yesterday’s drama. Ram comes out and tells her that whatever Tarun got will make her feel good and relaxed. He tells everyone suggested him that this is the best solution and closes the curtains telling her this will make her feel comfortable.

She asks him if he’s funny and calls him shameless and hands over the packet to him. He looks at it and gets shocked and apologises to her and tells he had ordered a balm for her headache. She starts laughing and he applies balm to her forehead. She says she knows Vedika is his love. He tells Vedika is his past. She says she wants to save her self-respect and tells him that Vedika is divorcing Shashi so he has another chance with her. Ram tells she doesn’t mean anything to her anymore. Then, Shivina finds a video of Akshay threatening Vedika on Priya’s phone and tells Ram to ask Vedika why she sent the video to Priya.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

