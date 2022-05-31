Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 31st May 2022, Written Update: Shivina’s unfortunate demise

In today’s episode, Ram shouts and asks what has happened. Priya tells him that she will call an ambulance. Sara tells them it's all because of Varun and Mahender. She sees Shivina fallen down and gets shocked. Everyone rushes there. Ram says Meera was threatening his sister and he tells them he will send them to jail as this was an attempt to murder. Priya calls Adi and tells him to come home. The doctor comes and checks on Shivina but she passes away. Nandini thinks Shivina is getting rid of the Soods and she wonders where Ram is as he had gone to get Shivina back home.

Priya tells Ram that she accidentally pushed Shivina down the stairs, Priya blames herself and tells the police to arrest her. She thinks she has to save Ishaan. Ram asks Priya not to lie. The police arrest her. Ram goes home and Nandini asks him why did he come alone as he was supposed to bring Shivina back with him. He tells her that she’s gone forever and won’t return back at all and starts crying.

Priya calls Sara and cries and she tells her to give the phone to Ishaan. Sara tells her that Ishaan fainted, so she has called for a doctor. Priya tells her to take care of him and to try send Krish there. Nandini gets shocked and starts crying. Shubham asks if he saw Priya killing Shivina. Ram tells him that he only saw her falling down. Nandini tells them that Shivina should get justice. She asks Ram to promise that he will punish Priya.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

