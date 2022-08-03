Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 3rd August 2022, Written Update: Nandini acts sick to cancel the celebration

In today’s episode, Nandini says that Shivina comes in her dreams everyday and shouts for help. Priya leaves from there. Nandini thinks she has to do more drama to get Ram back.

Krish asks Ram why he got Priya's dress when he hates her. He tells Krish that Pihu was upset and wanted to gift the dress to Priya. Priya comes and tells she needs to talk to Krish in private. Priya tells him that Nandini and Shubham are behind everything. Ram tells Brinda that the dress and the surprise is all only part of the deal. Pihu comes there and tells Ram that he's a liar and she won't help him anymore. He apologizes.

Nandini comes and acts dizzy. Ram tells Pihu to get Nandini's medicines. She tells him that his mother will be fine and hugs him. Ram asks Shubham to tell the guests to leave as Nandini’s health is more important. The doctor says Nandini's BP dropped. She tells him that she forgot to take her anxiety medicines. The doctor says he will give her an injection. She tells them that she will go and rest in her room. Priya thinks maybe Shubham is acting alone. Priya tells Krish that she doesn’t want to celebrate her birthday since Nandini is sick. He tells her that she has to stop thinking of Ram as she has to leave this house one day.

Nandini asks Ram to talk to the minister. Later, Nandini tells Shubham she decided that the party won't happen. She tells him that if Ram gets to know about Pihu then everything will be over. She tells him to keep the interview tomorrow and tells she doesn't want Priya and Pihu in the house. Nandini thinks that Ram will still choose her over Priya.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 2nd August 2022, Written Update: Priya falls down the stairs