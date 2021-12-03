Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 3rd December 2021, Written update: Priya apologises to Nandini

In today’s episode, Priya promises Ram to not bring love in their relationship and leaves. Ram feels Brinda and Adi just feed things in his brain simply. Nandini says if Ram and Priya become one then they might lose all the business deals. Shubham tells her not to worry, and adds if they put Akshay and Shivina’s relationship at risk then, Priya will herself break her marriage. Nandini agrees and sees Priya at the door.

Priya comes in and tells she knows they were talking about her and apologises for whatever Sarika told about Shivani. Priya assures Nandini that Shivina will be safe. Nandini tells her she was happy when Ram told he burnt their marriage contract. Priya says she understands and can’t wait for a new beginning after Diwali. Nandini agrees and tells she only wishes for her children’s happiness. Meera gives Ram badam halwa and Ram tells her to tell this to Priya as she’ll gets jealous. Meera asks Ram why he burnt the marriage papers and Ram tells because their relationship should be based on trust. Ram tells her that he cannot understand Priya but yet somehow they are similar. Meera says their thinking is similar and they respect each other.

She tells him that Priya gets anxious when someone takes care of her as no one has ever done right by her hence, she will take time to trust people. Ram says he has to go to the temple with Shubham’s business deal, like his father used to do. Brinda asks Ram if he loves Priya. Ram tells their relationship doesn’t have love. Vedika tells Shashi he is ruining her life also. Priya looks at Ram’s photo and tells he doesn’t take care of his health.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

