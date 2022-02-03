Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 3rd February 2022, Written Update: Ram takes Priya to the hospital

In today’s episode, Ram pulls Priya but she falls unconscious. He hugs her and yells her name. He tells he can’t lose her. Priya gains consciousness and Ram asks her to stay awake and carries her towards his car. His car doesn’t start and he tells her that he’ll get help and gives her water. Priya apologises and he tells her to stay calm as he’ll get some help and asks someone if he can make a call. Ram tries calling but realises there’s no network. He asks the person if he can take his cart and gives his watch for exchange. He takes the cart and tells Priya not to worry as he’s with her.

Ram calls Adi as he gets network and Brinda wonders where Ram is. Sara tells Priya is also not to be seen. Vikrant tells maybe Ram is on his date. Nandini asks what and Brinda tells her that Ram wanted to take her out on a date to spend some alone time with her. Shivina and Akshay continue talking and Adi comes and tells that Priya met with an accident and everyone gets shocked. Ram reached the hospital and Priya is taken by the doctors. Everyone comes and Ram hugs Meera and cries. Nandini tells Ram that Priya is brave. Nandini thinks this ruined her plan and asks the nurse to make sure Ram is okay.

Vedika asks Shashi if he planned this. Shashi tells no and leaves. Ram asks the doctor how is Priya and he tells him that she’s still unconscious and isn’t out of danger. Ram sits with Priya and cries. Nandini tells she knows this is hard as they’ve gone through this with Ram’s dad before and tells Priya that she should come back as she’s a fighter. Nandini hugs Ram and thinks she needs to get rid of Priya.

