Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 3rd January 2022, Written Update: Sara listens to Vedika’s audio tape

In today’s episode, Sid and Shubham talk about Priya to Vedika. Vedika shows Sid the recorded conversation between her and Shashi where she seems like she’s the victim of domestic violence. Sid tells Vedika she’s making it seem like Shashi is hitting her. Vedika asks Sid to help her to get Priya out of the way. Shubham says Vedika is right and tells Sid to keep his family sentiments aside and listen to her. Sid agrees and takes the pen drive from Vedika and she smiles. Adi and Priya discuss the clients and Sandy comes and gives a pen drive to them and says Shubham gave it.

The client comes and Priya asks him he’s hungry. He says yes as he needs to go and have dinner. The client thanks her and leaves. Priya tells him it’s fine as they can continue the meeting later, and tells him to have food. Priya suggests Adi and Kunal have dinner with her. Priya goes to get her bag. Ram calls Adi and asks what was Priya doing in the meeting and Adi tells she saved the client from cancelling the deal. Kunal tells Ram that Priya isn’t mean like he claims her to be. Ram tells Priya is actually sweet. Adi teases him.

The audio message starts playing from the presentation where it shows Vedika telling Ram wants her back. Sara gets shocked listening to it and Adi tells her to not tell Priya. Sara cries and Priya asks her what happened and Sara lies by saying she was just worried about Ram’s health. Priya tells her that Ram’s fine. Priya invites her to ask for dinner and Adi tells they’ll have dinner some other time. Nandini yells at Shubham for not attending his meeting as now Ram will praise Priya even more. Shubham apologises and tells her about the pen drive. Nandini tells they won’t benefit from him.

